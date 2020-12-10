Brett Aaron Bledsoe, 25, of Greeneville, was born Sept. 28, 1995, and passed away unexpectedly Sunday alongside his girlfriend, Jessica Colter, 21, and their dog Riley.
Brett was survived by his mother: Sheila; his father: Jimmy; a sister: Samantha; a brother: Frankie; a sister-in-law: Jacquelyn; two special nephews: Jaxon and Eastyn Bledsoe; his grandparents: Eddie and Wanda Malone, and Mary Gilley; an aunt and uncle: Jerry and Gaye Malone; close cousins: Josh, Sherina and Caden Jones, Hunter and Eroica Jackson, and Colton Reaves, along with several other cousins; and additional relatives; and their dog: Gus.
He was preceded in death by an uncle: Larry Gilley
Brett attended Caney Creek Church.
He was an employee at Parker Hannifin for 8 years, where he gained the nickname sunshine for the way he lit up the room with his big smile, glowing personality, and ability to make everyone laugh.
Prior to passing, Brett had started the Rollin’ B Ranch, where he had planned to live out his dream of raising cattle and horses on his own ranch.
He had an old soul, and started at an early age of collecting anything old that caught his eye. He loved music and enjoyed singing to us.
Brett was known for being the goofiest one in the room and always shedding a positive light wherever he went. He was a loyal, protective, and very proud brother, son, uncle and friend. Brett never met a stranger.
At a very young age, he started wanting to help everyone he met. He joined the Newmansville Fire Department after seeing the need for volunteers. He had the biggest heart.
Brett was a huge Tennessee Volunteers fan.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, horseback riding with his horse Loco, and all his animals including his puppies Riley and Gus. He also loved all his big boy toys, like boats, atvs, motorcycles, and especially his guns.
Brett will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.
The family will receive visitors from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday and from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel in Greeneville.
Family and friends will go in procession to Caney Creek Primitive Baptist Church on the Horton Highway in Greeneville for the burial. Preacher Timothy Jarrot will be officiating with Jerry Weems to open.
Pallbearers will include Dylan Jackson, Brandon Roberts, Jerriot Weems, Andrew Goddard, Spencer Goddard, Kiefer Keller, Jamie Cox, and Josh Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cage Lawson, Bobby Young, Eli Johnson, Bud Porter, Gary Addington, Scott Jackson, Johnny Johnson, friends and coworkers of Parker Haniffin, along with members of the Newmanville Fire Department.