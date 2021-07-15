Brett J. Payne, 49, of Hickory, North Carolina, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Fry Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
Survivors include two sons: Chance Payne and Sarah Kenney, and Nicklaus and Gabby Payne; one granddaughter: Adalai Payne; one grandson: Braxton Tomblin; his father: Don Payne Jr.; a brother: Don Stanbery Payne; his grandmother: Patsy Myree Stanbery; his fiancée: Mitzi Brooks; an aunt: Sally Bright; a great-aunt: Hettie Thompson; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Susan Stanbery Payne; and his grandparents: Arthur “Doodler” Stanbery, Don Payne Sr., and Lorine Payne.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Cemetery. Those who wish to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Don Payne Jr., Don S. Payne, Chance Payne, Nicklaus Payne, Richard Hickerson and Ben Weems.