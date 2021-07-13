Brett Payne (Died: July 12, 2021) Jul 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brett Payne, 49, died early Monday at Fry Regional Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Tommy Greenway (Died: July 5, 2021) Robin Lynn Jagels (Died: July 5, 2021) Shannon G. Gosnell (Died: July 3, 2021) Remembering The First Officer Of The 1964 Parrottsville Plane Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.