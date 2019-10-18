MORRISTOWN — Brian Daniel Wampler, 48, of Whitesburg, passed away Wednesday.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Wampler.
Survivors include his daughter: Brittany Wampler; his fiancée: April Ricker; his mother and stepdad: Barbara and Burl Davis; a granddaughter: Brylee Dailey; a brother: Brock Wampler; an aunt: Ann Hopkins; a host of cousins and friends; and lifetime friends, including: Allen Draughn, Jim Parks, Terry Parks and Michael Parks.
At his request there will be no formal visitation or burial.
Arrangements are provided by Alder Funeral Home.