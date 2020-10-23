Brian David Hale, 34, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was employed with Walmart Store #680.
He is survived by his son: Connor David Hale; a daughter: Kelsie Sophia Hale; his father: Tommy D. Hale; his mother: Karen Annette Johnston; a sister: Jennifer Hale and fiance, Tim Ragan; his girlfriend: Jessica King; aunts, uncles and special cousins: K.K. and Dale Cutshall, Sue Sue Cutshall Bowers, Brandy, Noah, Jace, and Aaliyah; a niece: Mia Ragan; and special friends: Paul Cogdell and family, Gunger Grimsley and wife, Dustin Reaves and family, Crystal and Greg Lindsey, Jamie Greer and family, and John Jobe.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: J.D. and Pauline Hale, and Clark Miller and Edna Bowman; and two uncles: Jackie Miller and Byron “Bear” Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton.
The funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Paul Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.