Brian Scott Fillers, 49, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He worked at Everbridge in Greeneville for 6 years adn was a supervisor for 20 years at Meco.
He is survived by his mom and dad: Carol Sue and Clifford Fillers; a son: Joshua Fillers and fiancée, Lindsey Jones; a daughter: Paige (Daniel) Large; grandchildren: Parker Large and Leah King; a brother: James Fillers; aunts and uncles: Geneva Gray, Patsy (Bob) Parvin, Dean Mitchell, Jean Rice, Margaret Jennings, Charles (Diana) Fillers and Ray Fillers; three nephews: Jordan Fillers, Cody Fillers and Justin Fillers; one niece: Chelsea Sams; his former wife and mother of his children: Celease Fillers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Rufus and Gertie Mae Fillers, Leonard “Bud” Cutshall, and Katherine Cutshall; a brother: Stacy Fillers; and a sister-in-law: Darlene Fillers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapelwith the Rev. Buster Shelton and Rev. Charles Fillers officiating.
Interment will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Fillers, Mike Gray, Adam Johnson, Aaron Greer, JR Hensley and Derek Sams.
