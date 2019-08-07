Brian Scott Shell Jr., 34, of Johnson City, formerly of Greeneville, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday.
He was a veteran of the Air Force with a huge heart that never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dick and Doris Cooter, and Marion and Mary Wilson.
Survivors include his parents: Tammy and Lee Ervin; his lifelong love: Talia Britton; two sons: Kingston and Kamron; one sister: Leigh Ann Purgason; several cousins; and special friends: Madge Britton, Brian Schuler, Josh McClain and Amanda Quillen.
The family expressed thanks to the staff of James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Brian Schuler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.