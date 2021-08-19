Brian Waddell, 50, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He attended First Church of God when he was able.
He retired from Terry’s Flooring.
He loved working with wood and making tables.
He is survived by his wife: Marlene Waddell; three daughters: Laura (Ricardo) Camacho, Ashley (Danny) Peters and Martha (Ramon) Santiago; grandchildren: Kaelynn Camacho, Evelynn Camacho, Yarelyn Camacho, Abby Peters, Aidan Peters, Sophie Peters, Tieara Santiago, Rodrigo Santiago, Mateo Santiago and Estella Santiago; his mother and stepdad: Betty Shelton and Lawrence; a brother: Ralph Myers; a stepbrother : Marlin Tunnel; special uncles and aunts: Jimmy (Nancy) Waddell, Quentin Waddell, JoAnn Shipley and Virginia Waddell; nephews: Cameron and Luke Myers; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Marlen and Wanda Holland; special cousins; and a special friend: Kem Johnson.
He was preceded in death by Ralph Myers Sr., Gerald and Dorothy Ripley, Paul Waddell, Dewey Waddell.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.