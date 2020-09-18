Bruce E. Waites Sr., 75, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Mt. Home Veterans Affairs Hospital.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Bruce and Kimberly Waites Jr. of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Rachel Waites; a stepgranddaughter: Lyndsey (Nathan) Barnes; a brother: James Waites; a sister: Carolyn Shanks; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Mitzi Holt, Kay Holt, Patricia Graham, Edward GeFellers, all his church family at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church; and his grand-fur babies: Lily Bear and Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Judy Waites; his parents: Clarence and Virginia Waites; siblings: Dorothy Wykle, Ray Waites, Everette Waites, Connie Waites, Patricia McNabb, Helen Waites and Bobby Waites; and twin granddaughters: Amber Lynn Waites and Stephanie Renee Waites.
Bruce attended his church faithfully.
He served in the U.S. Army, and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Bronze Star Medal.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Dwayne Steele officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.