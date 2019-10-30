Bruce Fredrick Garrett, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a retired more than 20-years ago as a mechanical engineer for the State of Alaska.
He was a member of Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church where he volunteered at the church’s community service center.
He is survived by three sons: Mark, Steve and Bill Garrett; two daughters: Merilee Redberg and Cindy Garrett; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law: Ann and Milton Siepman of Greeneville; one brother and sister-in-law: Bob and Emily Garrett of Niles, Mississippi; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was a son of the late Dr. Evan Garrett and Amelia Miles Garrett of Niles, Mississippi.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Highway, Greeneville. Pastor Jeremy Arnall will officiate.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.