Bruce Gosnell, 80, loving father, son, brother and grandfather, passed away on this day, Oct. 2, in his home surrounded by family.
Originally from western North Carolina, Bruce and his wife of 56 years, Pamela (Briggs) Gosnell, have resided in Greeneville since 1965.
Bruce was also a longstanding member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Throughout Bruce’s life, everyone that encountered Bruce was overcome with his tremendous optimism and joyous personality.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Nettie Gosnell; a brother: Willard Gosnell; and sisters: Frieda Belt, Christine Gosnell, Francis Penland and Diane Baker.
Bruce is survived in life by his wife: Pamela Gosnell; daughters: Stephanie and Regena Gosnell, and Leslie (Gosnell) Greenier; grandchildren: Kaylea and Ashton Greenier; brothers: Jack and Gene Gosnell; a sister: Doris Rice; and special relations: Maxine Briggs and Robert Greenier.
The family expresses a special thank you and appreciation to all the staff at Amedisys Home Health, caregivers, Leslie and Samara, Eastside Baptist Church, and Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services.
A gathering of friends and service to be announced at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.