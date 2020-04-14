Bruce St. Laurent, 88, went to be with his Lord, peacefully Saturday at his home at Cornerstone Village, Johnson City, while his wife, Freda St. Laurent, was at his side.
Bruce was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Norwich, Connecticut, to Henri and Elizabeth (Betty) St. Laurent.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War.
While he raised his family in Edison, New Jersey, he retired to Greeneville and much of his family followed.
Bruce was a godly man who humbly lived his faith. He was an inspiration to many through his Christ-centered activities and he will be greatly missed.
Mr. St. Laurent was preceded in death by his wife: Evelyn St. Laurent in 2000.
In addition to his loving wife: Freda St. Laurent; a son: Douglas St. Laurent of Greeneville; daughters: Deborah Lynn St. Laurent of Parrottsville and Denise St. Laurent Collins of Greeneville; a son: Bruce St. Laurent of Middlesex, New Jersey; a daughter: Marci St. Laurent (Brian) Snead, of Richfield, North Carolina; stepchildren: Karen Robertson (John) Lambert and Catherine Robertson (Bill) Means, both of Indiana, Delbert (Patti) Robertson of Newport, Linda Robertson (Mark) Tincher of Oklahoma and Gregory (Linda) Robertson of Indiana. He was blessed with 46 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also survived by two brothers: Charles St. Laurent (Arilla) of San Diego, California, and Joseph (Sue) St. Laurent of Thailand.
A private viewing for family will be at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
