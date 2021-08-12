Bryan “Keith” Crum, 51, of the 107 Cutoff, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He worked at Miller Industries as a welder before he was disabled. He liked to help on the farm feeding the cows. Keith especially liked working on cars.
He is survived by his daughter: Hayley Crum of Chuckey; a son: Mason Crum of Greeneville; his parents: Dean and Mable Crum of Greeneville; a sister and brother-in-law: Brenda and Scott Knight of Greeneville; two nieces: Katarina Knight and Kennedy Knight of Greeneville; and several cousins.
Funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw and the Rev. Greg Burnette officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Crum, Roger Myers, Danny Crum, John Liese, Michael Looney and Scott Knight.
There will be no formal visitation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.