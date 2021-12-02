JONESBOROUGH — Brystal Amanda Barnette Mabe, of Morristown, was born on Aug. 14, 1982, and passed away Monday.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Wayland and Ruth Darnell, Vickie Harrison,and LeRoy “Barney” Barnette, all of Greeneville; her father-in-law: Bruce Mabe Sr. of Brookwood, Alabama; and her grandfather-in-law: Marshall West, of Morristown.
Brystal is survived by her husband: Bruce Mabe II; a son: Bruce Allen Mabe Chambers; her mother and stepfather: Rebecca “Becky” and Byron Chambers of Morristown; her father: Don Barnette; a half-brother: Jason Barnette of Greeneville; her brother-in-law: Daniel Mabe; sisters-in-law: Holly and Branden McGuire, and Jamie and Eddie Dearing; her mother-in-law: Brenda Mabe; and her grandmother-in-law: Juanita West all of Morristown
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Mayes Mortuary.
Brystal will be interred privately with her family.