Bud Kilday, 88 of Afton, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Eddie and Teresa Kilday of Afton, and Tim and Penny Kilday of Greeneville; one daughter and son-in-law: Vicki and Bobby Campbell of Limestone; grandchildren: Paul and Karleen Kilday of Greeneville, Chris and Tracy Kilday of Greeneville, Miles and Ashley Kilday of Greeneville, Lee Campbell of Abingdon, Virginia, Lance and Kandice Campbell of Bristol, Virginia, Josh Kilday of Greeneville, Kristi and Josh Radar of Mosheim, and Jason Kilday of Mosheim, Tonya Shell of Afton and Heather Shelton of Afton; 10 Great Grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law: Sandra and Billy Neal; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Gaye Wingler of Indiana, Dot Harris of Greeneville, Lennis Hawkins of Cookeville, Shirley June Howard of Greeneville, Gary and Amy Brown of Afton, and Reba Kilday of Afton; special neighbors: Tommy and Glenna Peters, and Chris Gray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Almira Yvonne Kilday a son: Kevin Paul Kilday; his parents: Lige and Glenna Kilday; a brother: Olen Kilday; and a sister-in-law: RosaLee Jones.
Mr. Kilday was very involved in sports throughout his life. In his later years, he could be found playing golf at Twin Creeks Golf Course three days a week.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery with his golfing buddies serving as pallbearers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date along the 14th fairway of Twin Creeks Golf Course.