Buddy Ray Luttrell, 84, of Bright Hope community, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Magnavox.
He was a Yankees baseball fan, Lady Volunteers fan and a sports card collector.
Buddy was a lifelong member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the United Methodist men. He also held numerous positions within the church.
He was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Bright Hope”.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law: Audra Gay and Jason Malone; a special grandson: Jake Malone; one sister and brother-in-law: Bueana and Kenny Morrison; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws: Madge and Bill Brown, and Bobby and Joyce Combs; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends including a very special friend: Marjorie Miller.
He was a son of the late Lawson and Bonnie Luttrell and was preceded in death by his wife: Mabel Combs Luttrell, who died April 20, 2017; a niece: Amy Tunnell; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carolyn and Bobby Waites, Helen, Jimmy Cutshall and Frank Roberts; and a nephew: Wallace Combs.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Pine Grove Cemetery with the Rev. John Grimm officiating.
A visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Angie Franklin and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Patricia Clowers 2020 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, TN 37809.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.