Buddy Ray Luttrell age 84 of Bright Hope Community passed away Tuesday afternoon April 7, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was retired from Magnavox. A Yankees baseball fan and Lady Vol fan and a sports card collector.
Buddy was a lifelong member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the United Methodist men. He also held numerous positions within the church.
He was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Bright Hope.”
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law: Audra Gay and Jason Malone; special grandson: Jake Malone; one sister and brother-in-law: Bueana and Kenny Morrison; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws: Madge and Bill Brown and Bobby and Joyce Combs; several nieces and nephews, cousins and many special friends including a very special friend: Marjorie Miller.
He was the son of the late Lawson and Bonnie Luttrell and was preceded in death by his wife: Mabel Combs Luttrell, who died April 20, 2017; a niece Amy Tunnell; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carolyn and Bobby Waites, Helen, Jimmy Cutshall, Frank Roberts; and nephew: Wallace Combs.
A visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Jim Fain officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. preceding the celebration.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests masks be worn.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Angie Franklin and neighbors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Patricia Clowers 2020 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, Tennessee 37809.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
