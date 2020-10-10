Buford Gerald Neas passed away Thursday at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Johnson City surrounded by his loving family, after a brief battle with cancer.
Buford, more often referred to as “Pops” by his grandchildren and all of their friends, retired from Kraft Foods and Dairyman.
He spent many hours on Douglas Lake with his son, Mike, doing what he enjoyed most, fishing. He enjoyed camping with his family and traveling as long as he could get home to see “the kids” in a few days.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Judy Dewitt Neas; his “little girl” and special son-in-law: Lori and Barrett Bragdon; and his special son and special daughter-in-law: Michael and Andrea Neas, all of Greeneville; his grandchildren: B.J. and Jennifer Gray, Seth Bragdon, Tanner Neas, Abby Herndon, and Megan Herndon and fiancé, Charlie Baker; great-grandchildren: Roanan Bragdon and Hannah Banther; and one great-great-granddaughter: Paisley Hinkle; two brothers-in-law: Bill and Karen DeWitt of Afton, and Jack DeWitt and fiancée, Edwana Boucher, of Nashville; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Olmstead, and Peggy and Andrew Renner; several cousins, including one special cousin: Trixie Venerable; nephews and nieces: Richard and Jennifer Renner of Summerville, South Carolina, Dr. Cheryl DeWitt of Knoxville, Mark DeWitt of Durham, North Carolina, Chris Renner, and Shannon and April Johnson of Greeneville; a host of great-nephews and great-nieces; as well as many friends and fishing buddies.
Buford was preceded in death by his parents: Cleo and L.V. Neas; one infant brother; one brother-in-law: Floyd Olmstead; and one great-grandson: Blaine Banther.
Friends and family will meet at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Monday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for a military graveside service at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Seth Bragdon, B.J. Gray, Chris Renner, Ritchie Renner, Charlie Baker, Shannon Johnson and Mark DeWitt.
There will be no formal visitation with family, however friends may drop by the funeral home Sunday at their convenience or Monday prior to the service to pay their respects.
Due to Buford’s love for animals in lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends bring a bag of dog or cat food to the funeral home that will be distributed to the Greene County Animal Shelter by the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.