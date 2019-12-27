JONESBOROUGH — Burlon Ralph Hardin, 80, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Hardin was a native of Unicoi and a son of the late Merville and Jenny Sparkes Hardin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Hardin.
Mr. Hardin was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was also a charter member of the Jonesborough Rescue Squad.
Mr. Hardin was a member of New Life Fellowship Community Church.
Survivors include his wife: Kay Hardin; children: Earl Hardin, Louise Gray and Keith Mayers; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters: Irene Hardin, Hazel Webb and Louise Webb; one brother: Gordon Hardin; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mr. Hardin will be Sunday at 7 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m. prior to the services.
Graveside services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent online to the Hardin family at www.dillow-taylor.com.