Burnett McKinney Mullins, 71, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Aug. 17 at Johnson City Medical Center. Her husband of 52 years, Roy Mullins, followed her in death just 10 days later.
Burnett was born May 8, 1950, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, and graduated from Pennington High School in 1969. She was married in July of that same year. She and her family lived in Lee County, Virginia, until 1990 when they moved to Bulls Gap.
She retired from the Greene Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville.
Burnett loved children and she loved to sing. Her favorite song was “Amazing Grace.” When she was younger and her health permitted, she enjoyed singing in various churches throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin and Susie Arminda McKinney; four brothers: Jimmy McKinney, Bob McKinney, Bill McKinney and Frankie McKinney; five sisters: Helen McKinney, Juanita Hammond, Shirley Napier, Susan Reimers and Dessie Tankersley; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.
She is survived by her children: Deborah (Don) Collette, Larry Mullins and Gary Mullins; foster son: Manford (Audrey) Gilbert; two sisters: Mary (Sidwayne) Collins and Georgia (Carl) Shell; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, the family has decided to not have a funeral. A graveside service will be Friday at 4 p.m. in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery, Bulls Gap.