LAKEWOOD, CO — Burnie Summey, 81, of Evergreen, Colorado, passed away Aug. 12 from a short illness.
Burnie was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Greeneville, Tennessee, to Charlie and Lizzie Summey.
He was the owner and operator of Airdale Electric for 25 years in the mountain area.
Burnie served in the U.S Marine Corps for 121/2 years and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He was a machine gunner on Huey gunships and Medevac support. He was awarded the Combat Air Crew Wings, four Air Medals, the Navy Achievement Medal and many others, and was with HML-167.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Lizzie Summey; his six sisters: Ollie Summey, Anna Mae Russell, Easter Vest, Robena Grubbs, Jeanette Boles and Jean McCamis; and four brothers: Lester Summey, Winston “Red” Summey, Steve Summey and Charles Summey.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Mary Frances Summey; a son: Ron Summey; a daughter: Kelly Molliconi; and grandsons: Michael, Mark and Luke Molliconi.
Services will be held for immediate family at Fort Logan National Cemetery.