NEWPORT — Burrel Kent Brown, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Dec. 14 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe J. Brown and Elizabeth Brown; two infant brothers; a sister: Mary Boyd; brothers: Steve Brown, Bobby Brown and Roger Brown; and a special friend: Earl Doyle.
Survivors include his sister: Martha Willett; and his brother J.T. (Linda) Brown, all of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Diane Brown of Mosheim; several nieces, nephews, cousin and friends; including special nieces: Melissa (Ashlee) Willett and Tammy (Ricky) Banks; and special friends: Tony Doyle, Tammy Burgner and Tabitha Ellenburg, all of Greeneville.
Per his request, Mr. Brown was cremated. The family will host a celebration of life service at a later date.