Caitlin Jada Crum, 20, of Greeneville passed away unexpectedly Sunday in Greeneville.
She had a smile that could light up a room full of darkness.
Survivors include her two daughters: Arabella and Azayla Morelock; her companion and the father of her children: Seth Morelock; her father: Mark Crum and his companion, Misty Setser, who thought of Caitlin as her daughter; her former stepmother: Brandi Knight; her birth mother: Shauna Fanney of Morristown; two sisters: I’slin Crum and her companion, Jacob Barnes, and Brooke Kilday; her grandmother: Marsha Crum; a special uncle and aunt: Eric and Amanda Crum; and a special cousin: Shawn Crum.
She was preceded in death by her papaw: Rufus Crum, who helped raise her; and her papaw: Scott Ailshie.
The Crum family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the Crum family at www.doughty-stevens.com.