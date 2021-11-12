CAITLIN JADA CRUM

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/bmt_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/GPC-TGS/12/A/Images/2021_11_12_GPC-TGS_A_001/5d7871c0-4321-11ec-b32b-00163ec2aa77/5d7871c0-4321-11ec-b32b-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}CAITLIN JADA CRUM{/caption}

{standaloneHead}CAITLIN JADA CRUM{/standaloneHead}

{/image}

Caitlin Jada Crum, 20, of Greeneville passed away unexpectedly Sunday in Greeneville.

She had a smile that could light up a room full of darkness.

Survivors include her two daughters: Arabella and Azayla Morelock; her companion and the father of her children: Seth Morelock; her father: Mark Crum and his companion, Misty Setser, who thought of Caitlin as her daughter; her former stepmother: Brandi Knight; her birth mother: Shauna Fanney of Morristown; two sisters: I’slin Crum and her companion, Jacob Barnes, and Brooke Kilday; her grandmother: Marsha Crum; a special uncle and aunt: Eric and Amanda Crum; and a special cousin: Shawn Crum.

She was preceded in death by her papaw: Rufus Crum, who helped raise her; and her papaw: Scott Ailshie.

The Crum family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the Crum family at www.doughty-stevens.com.

Recommended for you