WILMINGTON, NC — Callie Davis Waddell passed away peacefully Feb. 1 at age 82.
She was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Eidson to Horace Davis and Laura Johnson and raised on a farm with her three sisters and one brother.
She went to East Tennessee State University where she majored in Math and Chemistry. While there, she met the love of her life, Ralph L. Waddell, who preceded her in death in 2016. They married Aug. 7, 1959. During their 56 years of marriage, Callie “served” as an Army wife for 24 years.
She worked for the Joint Staff at the Pentagon for more than 25 years. After retiring, Ralph and Callie moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, where Callie spent more than 10 years sewing quilts and pillowcases for wounded warriors and veterans.
Callie was a kind and generous lady. She was always ready to help someone in need, and she continually donated to charitable drives in whatever way she could. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Callie is survived by her daughter: Maria Waddell; her son and his wife: Kenton and Kathy Waddell; her grandson: Daniel Waddell; a grandson and wife: Corey Waddell and Jillian Swinford; her sister and her husband: Jessie and Bob Kegley; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Per Callie’s wishes, there will be no ceremony, she didn’t like a fuss being made over her!
Anyone wishing to honor her may donate to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.