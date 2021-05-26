Calvin Burgess Shelton, 84, of Marion, Indiana, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday at Marion General Hospital in Marion.
He was born Monday, June 22, 1936, in Greene County to Floyd and Winnie (Hensley) Shelton.
Calvin attended Doak High School and worked as a press operator with Fisher Body-GM, retiring in 1999.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and yard work.
Survivors include his wife: Margaret Shelton of Marion; sons: Jack (Gay) Shelton and Michael (Ramona) Shelton; a daughter: Pamela Sanders; grandchildren: Lilly (Vic) Williams, Matthew (Candace) Sanders, Austin Sanders, Joshua (Kathy) Shelton, Morgan Shelton and Chad Shelton; great-grandchildren: Ashya, Nylis, Kodah, Lexie, Verity, Merritt, Liam, Riley and Bryson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Winnie Shelton; sisters: Norma Blake, Emily (Lude) Hensley, Marie (Henry) Proffit and Bertha (Euen) Blake; and brothers: Stacy (Nann) Shelton and Junior (Rosalee) Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.