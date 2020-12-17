Calvin Kline Landers, 76, of Anest Road, Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He was a carpenter.
The family states he was a loving husband and an avid outdoorsman. He loved his family, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Betty Landers; children: Christine (Jackie Berryhill) Landers, Danny (Sue) Landers, Tammy Greene and Luann Honeycutt; grandchildren: Tamara Finkle, Rodney Greene, Matthew Landers, Brandon Landers, C. J. Landers, Karen Smith, Selena Gentry, Sierra Gentry, Tyler Honeycutt and Deidre Landers; great-grandchildren: Cheyenne Finkle, Hayden Thacker, Liam Landers, Jaden Landers, Danny Landers, Matthew Landers, Cameron Landers and Delaney Smith; one brother: Claude Landers; one sister: Nellie Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Landers was preceded in death by a grandson: Timothy Watts; his parents: Connie and Elsie Landers; and 10 siblings.
At his request his body will be cremated.
There will be no formal services.
