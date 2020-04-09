Camilla “Janice” Morgan, 72, passed away Tuesday at her home in the Camp Creek Community.
She was a retired certified nurse assistant from Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years: Wiley B. Morgan; three children: Sheila Yokley, John Morgan and Amanda Swatzell; six grandchildren: Johnathan Morgan, Catelyn Yokley, Lauren Yokley, Madison Yokley, Aaden Swatzell and Dakota Hartline; several great-grandchildren; two sisters: Kathleen “Tobie” Sauceman and Betsy Manis; three brothers: Jack Tobie, Bill Tobie and David Tobie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Brian Keith Morgan and Bruce Ray Morgan; her parents: Roy “Dick” and Ada Tobie; and a brother: Roy Alford Tobie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.