MORRISTOWN — Greeneville resident Camilla Maupin Banks, known as “Toonie” to her friends and family, passed away at the age 81 on April 18.
Camilla attended Greeneville High School and graduated from Saint Anne’s School in Virginia for her senior year. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.
Camilla was an Allstate agent in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, and won a trip which included being in a Good Hands TV advertisement in 1979. She had an illustrious career for more than 40 years as an insurance agent and agency owner.
She was a member of Chi Omega Pi. When Camilla returned to Greeneville, she became a member of the Tuesday Book Club and the Republican Women’s Club.
It wasn’t Camilla’s accomplishments that describe how unique a person she was. Her dry humor and unique turn of a phrase. Finding the good within the bad. She believed in Justice. Her unique way of looking at the world around her touched all who knew her. She looked for the good in others. Camilla was a kind and generous person who needed no recognition. She will be truly missed by all.
Camilla loved her children, friends, family, reading, history, traveling, purses, high heeled shoes, bacon and Crunchy Cheetos.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Conway and Dorothy Maupin; and her beloved son: Jay Leiby.
She is survived by her daughter: Elizabeth Banks; a sister: Elizabeth Collins; and lots of friends and family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her daughter, Elizabeth, has asked that contributions be made to Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society or Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank under her name.
Cards and condolences can be sent to: Elizabeth Banks, 7813 Ever Clear Court, Las Vegas, NV 89131.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.