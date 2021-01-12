Carl A. Roser, 86, of the South Greene community, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was retired and well respected and a friend to all. He loved car racing.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Joyce A. Roser; children: Christine Roser Ingram, Patrick Carl (Dawn) Roser and Pamela B. Roser; grandchildren: Arianna (Peter) Malone, Ethan (Heather) Ingram, Lauren (Alex) Volkov and Brett (Veronica) Roser; great-grandchildren: Dominic Roser and Ryan Volkov; a sister: Mary Ann (Tito) Castro; a sister-in-law: Shelia Bonvicino; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Ruth Roser.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in GreenLawn Memory Gardens.
Family and friends are asked to meet at cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the service.
There will be no formal visitation.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.