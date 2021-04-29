Carl Burke, 85, of Newnan, GA, formerly of Greeneville, TN, passed away at his home on Saturday, April, 24, 2021. Carl was a Mason. He belonged to lodge #455 Blazing Star Free and Accepted Masons in Sharps Chapel, TN and he was a member of First Baptist Church in Greeneville, TN.
Carl is survived by his daughter and son in law: Holly and Mike Still; Grandchildren: Khorey and Valarie Schmutzler, Chase Schmutzler and fiancé Jordan Tolley, Averi Still, Arden Still, Kerry Still; Brother and sister in law: Dwain and Martha Burke; Sister: Madeline Cardwell; and Sister in law: Connie Pace.
Carl is preceded in death by his wife Mary “Pat” Burke; and his Parents: Ira and Icie Burke.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown. The Graveside Service will be at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. with Dr. David Green officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.