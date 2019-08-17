JONESBOROUGH — Carl Davis Briggs, of the Piney Flats community, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Briggs was born in 1939 in Greene County and was a son of the late Floyd and Bonnie Radar Briggs.
He was a truck driver for Richard Diehl Trucking and ET & WNC Transportation.
Survivors include his wife: Lola Norman Briggs, of Piney Flats; a son: Tim Briggs, of Piney Flats; brothers and sisters-in-law: Floyd Jr. and Jenny Briggs, Dwight “Smoke” and Barbara Briggs, Gary and Velma Briggs, and Jake Briggs, all of Jonesborough; sisters and brothers-in-law: Margie Adkins and Shirley Marshall, both of Johnson City, John and Judy Ashley, of Elizabethton, and Phil and Pam Gentry, of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Loretta Hubbard, of Elizabethton; and several nephews and nieces.
The graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Horse Creek Cemetery with Mrs. Pam Gentry officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Briggs family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Jonesborough is in charge of the arrangements.