Carl G. Collins Jr., 72, of the Lost Mountain community, passed away Thursday at his home.
Carl was a Vietnam Army veteran and belonged to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990.
He retired from Eastman in January 2000 after 30 years of service.
He was a member and Fire No. 27 of United Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Tamera (Tammy) Collins; children: Kevin and Leslie Collins, Jessica and Devon Winters, and Jeremy and Lori Collins; grandchildren: Elijah, Malachi, Chloe and Lily Collins, and Collin Guinn; a sister: Deborah Collins; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son: Scott Collins; his parents: Carl and Delores Collins; a sister: Cathy Gleason; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Russell and Savannah Holt; and a brother: Jack Collins.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Mike Young officiating.
Interment will follow Collins Family Cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard will covey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Edwards, Tucker Suggs, Jeff Weems, Cletus Miller, Eric Eldridge, Dwayne Collins, Brian Shackelford and Greg Barkley.
