Carl J. “Jack” Bookhamer, 84, of the Tusculum ommunity, passed away peacefully Wednesday at his home with his family by his side.
Jack was born Nov. 1, 1935, to Jack and Maxie Bookhamer in Clintwood, Virginia. He moved to Greeneville in 1970.
Jack was a tool and die maker; he worked at Parker Hannifin for 28 years. After retiring, he enjoyed working in his machine shop at home.
Jack was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army where he had a tour of duty in Korea as a medic. He then served in the Army Reserves from 1960-64.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife: Ferne Bookhamer; two loving sons and their wives: Alan and Bettina Bookhamer of Greeneville, and Daniel and Courtenay Bookhamer of Charlottesville, Virginia; a granddaughter: Tanna Bookhamer; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Peggy and Bruce Brewster of Brighton, Michigan, and Rosa and Donn Bailey of Salem; a brother-in-law: Ernie Stanley and Gilda of Louisville, Kentucky; a sister-in-law: Linda Stanley of Bristol, Virginia; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law: Estle and Jettie Stanley; and a brother-in-law: Roger Stanley.
Jack was an active member of Tusculum Baptist Church as long as his health permitted.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Hartsell and his staff, the Tusculum Baptist Church Sunday school class, and special friends and neighbors.
The family expressed a special thank you to Caris Hospice for their care, Dr. Arthur Bellinger, and Ballad Health Wound care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetic Association, or to a charity of the donors choice.
