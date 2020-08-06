Carl J. 'Jack' Bookhamer (Died: Aug. 5, 2020) Aug 6, 2020 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl J. “Jack” Bookhamer, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now GCS Shuts Down Athletics Due To Positive COVID-19 Tests Patrick L. Grooms (Died: July 26, 2020) Greene County Schools Will Start Online Aug. 17 27 Pekingese Dogs In Humane Society Care Phyllis Riddle (Died: August 1, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.