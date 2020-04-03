Carl Ray Jones passed away Tuesday at the home of his sister, Carol Jones Wetmore in Greeneville.
Mr. Jones was born in Wytheville, Virginia to the late Levey and Claiborne E. Jones.
He graduated from Fletcher Academy in Fletcher, North Carolina. He enjoyed working many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
His greatest love was working as a fireman at the Vineyards Fire Dept. in Sunset, South Carolina.
Mourning his loss are his sisters: Glenda Jehle and her husband, Don, and Carol Wetmore and her husband, Calvin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Linda Sue Huckabay; and his niece: Jeannette Wetmore.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.