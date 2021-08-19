Carla Evans Meininger, 48, of Hot Springs, passed away Monday at her home.
Carla loved fishing and the outdoors.
She is survived by her mother and her husband: Christine Collins Williams and John; two sisters: Lisa and Bradley Bell, and Trina Evans; one brother: Brian and Christina Evans; the Meininger family; several nieces and nephews; three kittens: Moma Kitty, Precious and Big Boi; and her extended rafting and work family in Hot Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Mikey Meininger; and her father: Carley Evans.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.