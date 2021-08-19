CARLA EVANS MEININGER

Carla Evans Meininger, 48, of Hot Springs, passed away Monday at her home.

Carla loved fishing and the outdoors.

She is survived by her mother and her husband: Christine Collins Williams and John; two sisters: Lisa and Bradley Bell, and Trina Evans; one brother: Brian and Christina Evans; the Meininger family; several nieces and nephews; three kittens: Moma Kitty, Precious and Big Boi; and her extended rafting and work family in Hot Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Mikey Meininger; and her father: Carley Evans.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

