Carla J. Manis, 58, of South Central community, Chuckey, passed away Saturday at her home with her family by her side.
She was a factory worker as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Manis attended Refuge Church.
She is survived by her mother: Jeanetta Manis of the home; one brother and sister-in-law: David and Jeanne Manis; one sister: Amanda Alvey of Portland, Oregon; nieces and nephews: David Manis Jr., Cody Manis, Brenna Alvey, Thade Alvey, Trevor Knight and his wife, Katie, and Trent Knight; great-nieces and nephews: Ariel Hagen, Aurora Knight, Xzavier Manis, Jayden Presley and Kailey Presley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son: Anthony Valentine; her father: Lloyd Manis; her fiancé: Gene Evans; her grandparents; several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with the Rev. Walter Moore, Jr. officiating.
Interment will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be her physicians and nurses, as well as Caris Hospice.
