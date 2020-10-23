Carla May Norton-Barnette, 60, of Limestone, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center with 30 years of service.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years: Troy Barnette; two daughters and son-in-law: Carol & Eddie Brewer, and Lesly Flannery; grandchildren: Spencer and Storm Brewer, and E.J. and Eli Flannery; her father: Veck Norton; two brothers: Buddy Norton and Richard Norton; two sisters: Vickie Norton and Cindy Norton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Cynthia Norton; and a sister: Bunny Norton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Tony Darnell officiating.
Interment will be in Barnette’s Family Cemetery in Duffield, Virginia.
