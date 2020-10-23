CARLA MAY NORTON-BARNETTE

CARLA MAY NORTON-BARNETTE

Carla May Norton-Barnette, 60, of Limestone, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.

She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center with 30 years of service.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years: Troy Barnette; two daughters and son-in-law: Carol & Eddie Brewer, and Lesly Flannery; grandchildren: Spencer and Storm Brewer, and E.J. and Eli Flannery; her father: Veck Norton; two brothers: Buddy Norton and Richard Norton; two sisters: Vickie Norton and Cindy Norton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Cynthia Norton; and a sister: Bunny Norton.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Tony Darnell officiating.

Interment will be in Barnette’s Family Cemetery in Duffield, Virginia.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Recommended for you