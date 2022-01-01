Carla Sims, 59, died Thursday morning at her home in Greeneville.
She is survived by her husband: Paul, who loved her deeper than words can describe and knows she is waiting for him in Heaven; sons: Jeremiah and Zachary, whose greatest memories are of the love and laughter they shared with Carla; her mother: Shirley Corder, whose proudest moments were in raising and loving Carla; brothers: Beau and Rafe Corder, who are so honored to have grown up and shared life with Carla; nephews: Drew, Luke, Brock and Bryce; an aunt: Millie Corder; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, whose lives were all made richer because of Carla’s love and presence.
She was proceeded in death by her father: Isaac “Ike, Ikie, or I” Corder; and an uncle: Ronald Corder; and grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services at 208 N College St., Greeneville.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.