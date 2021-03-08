Carlene Bowers Smith, of Greeneville, formerly of the Love’s Memorial community, passed away Friday morning on her 81st birthday.
Janet Carlene Bowers was raised in the Caney Branch community of Greene County, a daughter of the late Roy and Jessie Blazer Bowers.
She was a member of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
Carlene retired from United Business Forms.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Diane and Ricky Hawk; one grandson and his wife: Eric and Jolin Hawk; two great-grandchildren: Lucas and Lydia Hawk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Norman and Margaret Smith, Rex Carter, Arville Renner and Eddie Morgan; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Peggy Shelton and all friends at Barton Greene Apartments.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years: Carroll Clemmer “Casey” Smith on April 3, 2016; a brother: Ottice and Juanita Bowers; two sisters: Barbara Bowers Morgan and Elsie Bowers Renner; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bruce and Mary Sue Smith; and a sister-in-law: Phyllis Carter.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Monday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Rick Clowers and the Rev. Sam Smith will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at noon Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens to travel in procession to Love’s Memorial Cemetery for the 1 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Clay Wilkerson, Lynn Morgan, Hank Huff, Doug Bowers, Tyler Ricker, Danny Ricker, David Beverly, Kenny Harrison and Charles Bowers.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends of the Love’s Memorial community and Barton Greene Apartments.