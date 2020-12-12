Carley Ann Pack, infant daughter of Ethan and Melissa Pack, passed away Wednesday at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother: Shane Christopher Price; her grandparents: Joyce Price and Mike Price; her great-grandmother: Helen Pack; and uncles: Jason Price, Mikey Price and Elijah Worells.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rebecca Pack.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Shelton Mission Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.