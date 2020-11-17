Carlton Leroy Lietzke, 82, of Chuckey, passed away Nov. 3 at Greeneville Community East.
He was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Lietzke retired as a self-employed truck driver and heavy equipment operator.
He enjoyed being outside, fishing, hunting, camping and tinkering.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years: Janice Lietzke; his sons and daughters: Andrea (Paul) Pierce of Mio, Michigan, Lynwood (Karrie) Lietzke of Afton, Charleen (Greg) Hobbs of Dexter, Michigan, Belinda (Paul) Fenter of Chuckey, Byron Lietzke of Mio, and Eric Lietzke, his grandson of Chuckey who was raised as a son; grandchildren: Kevin Pierce of Michigan, Amanda Walton of Arizona, Cameron Hobbs of Michigan, Ryan Lietzke of Tennessee, Brandon Lietzke of Wyoming, Samuel Lietzke of Tennessee, Paul Fenter Jr. of Alabama, Nicholas Fenter of Georgia, Rachele Fenter of Maryland, and Connor Fenter of Tennessee; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Roger and Phyllis Lietzke of Saginaw, Michigan, Clifford and Jill Lietzke of Fairview, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Lester Lietzke and Lucile Lietzke; and a sister: Saron Dunn.
There will no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.