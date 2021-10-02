Carmen “Rex” Whaley, 75, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Wednesday at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Marcia Roberts Whaley; daughters: Lora (Sam) Eubank of Rock Taven, New York, and Carmen (Brian) McIntosh of Knoxville; his four cherished grandsons: Charlie Eubank, Jack Eubank, Clay Gamble and Chandler Gamble; step grandchildren: Gracie McIntosh, Anna McIntosh and Jack McIntosh, all of Knoxville; his sister: Betty Ledford (Delmus), sister Mary Ruth Lambrecht, all of Knoxville, Clara (Wendall) Whaley of Cleveland; a brother: Roy C. (Mary Alice) Whaley Jr. of Bristow, Virginia, and Ron (Virginia) Whaley of Hickory, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy C. Whaley and Zelma Huskey Whaley.
Rex was born March 30, 1946, in Pittman Center. He attended Burnet Memorial United Methodist and Pittman Center Elementary School. He graduated high school at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School in 1964, where he was a standout on the boys’ basketball team. His love for the game continued into his college career at Hiwassee College 1964-65 and Tennessee Wesleyan University 1965-68. He continued to be a very valuable player as his team at TWU (TWC at the time) made it to the NAIA semifinals in the National Tournament in Kansas City. This team was inducted into TWU men’s basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. He entered into the field of education in 1968 at his Alma Mater, Gatlinburg Pittman High School where he was head coach of the girls’ basketball team from 1968-71.
Rex took a career path change in 1971 and moved to Manassas, Virginia, to become a State Farm Insurance agent. After seven years there, he returned to East Tennessee to continue as an agent in Greeneville. He retired after 42 years in August 2014. He enjoyed the many relationships he had with his policyholders and appreciated the opportunity to serve them.
Rex was an avid Big Orange fan. He attended many Volunteer football games in Knoxville and various Bowl Game locations. He loved to bring fried chicken and share the fun at the tailgating events. He also loved golf which he enjoyed right up to the end of his life. He loved to cook and entertain friends at home and welcomed many over the years.
Receiving of friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church.
Family and friends will gather Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Emerts Cove Cemetery in Pittman Center in Sevier County.
Due to COVID-19 the family is encouraging everyone to wear their mask.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.