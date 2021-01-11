Carol A. Brewster, 78, of Greenville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Brewster; her parents: Lester and Agnes Tracy; and one brother: Richard Tracy.
She is survived by two daughters: Elizabeth (Scott) McKay and Tracy Brewster; one grandson: Mark Brewster (Brittany Spence); two great-grandsons: Noah and Lucius Brewster; three sisters: Dorthy, Nancy and Marilyn; and a special friend: Elaine Gordon
The family stated that Carol loved her grandchildren and they were what kept her going.c
There will be no formal services for Ms. Brewster.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.