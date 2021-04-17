On Tuesday, Carol Ann Traxler Newport, 84, joined her husband and son in Heaven.
She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Leonard Traxler and Evelyn Rost Traxler.
Carol grew up in Longview, Washington.
She met the love of her life, Alvin Truman Newport while he was stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington. To this union was born two children, Karen June Newport Hanger Kay and Marty Wayne Newport.
Carol was in banking.
She and Al lived and traveled throughout their lives. There are six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.