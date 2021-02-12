Carol B. Holliday, 72, of Greeneville, formerly of Michigan, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She volunteered for the Greene County Humane Society, the American Red Cross, the Roby Fitzgerald Center, Indivisible Greene County and Wolf-PAC Tennessee.
She was a graduate of Lawrence Tech University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. She was an engineer for Ford Motor Company for 23 years. She continued her education at Henry Ford Community College.
She is survived by her mother: Sally Forbes Holliday of Lincoln Paris, Michigan; one sister: Pat Holliday Ditsch; and a brother and sister-in-law: Michael and Rose Marie Holliday, all of Lincoln Park, Michigan; nieces and nephews: Linda and Daniel Chapman; great-nephew: Michael Holliday; and great-nieces: Jennifer Holliday and Jordan Ditsch.
She was preceded in death by her father: Houston Holliday; brother-in-law: Fritz Ditsch; and nephews: David Ditsch and Robert “Joey” Ditsch.
Her ashes will be taken to her home state of Michigan and laid to rest in Romulus Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743; The American Red Cross, 315 N. State of Franklin Rd, Greeneville, TN 37604; or The Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.
