Former Tennessee resident Carol Brunning, 90, passed away Dec. 14, 2020 at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Carol was born March 26, 1930, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
When she was 14 years old, Carol was a candy striper at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She worked as District Manager for General Nutrition Center, better known as GNC, for at least five years before transferring to the Tennessee store, which, she managed until retiring.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband: Charles W. Brunning; and her son: Stephen Michael Hancock.
She is survived by her sister: Betty Freeman; three children and spouses: Russell E. Hancock Jr. and Noel E., Linda S. Hancock Campbell and Dale, and Carol Lynn ReMine and her spouse Donsey Crawford; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.