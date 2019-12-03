Carol Fountaine, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Carol is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Michelle and Bernard Goewey; son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Melissa Fountaine of Massachusetts; five grandchildren: Schyla and David Smith II, Krystal Babb, Gary J. Fountaine, Britnee Bowman and Bernard Goewey Jr.; and five great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded by her husband, William Fountaine.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. Graveside Services will follow at 11 a.m. at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.