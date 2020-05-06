FALL BRANCH — Carol Jean Payton Hoffman Forgey went to be with the Lord Sunday at the age of 77.
She was born Carol Jean Payton Oct. 10, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to her parents, Clyde N. Payton and Edna L Kennedy Payton.
Carol graduated from George Washington High School in Indianapolis.
She was a Christian and was a member and secretary of the Jearoldstown United Methodist Church.
Carol lived in Indianapolis until she was 16, and then relocated to Polk County, Florida, with her family. After a short time, she returned to Indiana where she finished high school before going back to Florida. She married Wayne Hoffman in 1961 and lived in the Lake Mary/Sanford, Florida, area until her husband, Wayne, passed away after a lengthy illness in 2001
In 2004, she married James Forgey, a longtime family friend, and they lived in Orlando, Florida. They moved in 2008 to the mountains of Greene County, in Jearoldstown, where they built a new home and led a beautiful life, despite health problems and various life ups and downs.
Carol led a very full life, she was very active in her children’s activities; Scouts, Pop Warner, cheerleading, high school baseball, dance and other community functions.
She attended Seminole Community College in Sanford. She became the first certified woman firefighter in the state of Florida. She was an Emergency Medical Technician for 20 years, a certified Padi Rescue and Recovery Scuba Diver, and was certified in hazardous materials and extraction.
Carol was very active in the Lake Mary Police Department as a ride along on weekends. She was a member of the Lake Mary Volunteer Fire Department and was secretary/treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the Seminole County Fire Association and treasurer of it.
Carol and Jim had been fighting a battle with their health for the past three years.
She was preceded in death by her father: Clyde Payton; her mother: Edna Morrison; a brother: Norman Thomas Payton; and a husband of 40 years: John Wayne Hoffman.
Carol is survived by her husband of 16 years: James R. Forgey; son: Curtis W. Hoffman and his wife, Terry; daughter: Sherry D. DeCrenza and her husband, John; a special “adopted” daughter: Bonnie Leith and her husband, Ryan; godsons: Blake Shaw Leith and Quinton Leith; three stepchildren: Jeanne, James Jr. and Jason Forgey; four grandchildren: Cheyenne H. Hoffman, Riley Hoffman, Payton J. DeCrenza and Danielle DeCrenza Corgan; seven stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother: Frank W. Payton and his wife, Gabrielle and their two children, Dr. Thomas Payton and his wife, Christy, and Janice Weber and her husband, Terry; special aunt: Millie Pratt, who was more like a parent to her; and many cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Restrictions will be in place limiting occupancy and spacing due to the COVID 19 virus.
A family graveside will follow at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Richard Bowers and Pastor Craig Zirkle officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Jearoldstown United Methodist Church, 1825 Woolsey Rd., Greeneville, TN 37745-2861.