Carol Thomas Thompson, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Bristol Regional Hospital.
She attended Cedar Grove United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Becky and Stanley Winslow of Tusculum; son: James Thompson of Chuckey; one grandson and his wife: Stephen and Marizona Bentley of Chuckey; two great-grandchildren: Landon Bentley and Rylee Bentley; one sister: Janice Thomas; and a special cousin: Sharon Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Leland Thompson; her parents: Scott and Carlene Thomas; brothers: Ted Thomas, David Thomas and Jim Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Biskey Wheeler officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Honorary pallbearer and special friend, David Fellers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.